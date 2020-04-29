Meet the CEO Running Richard Branson’s Tech Accelerator in the Caribbean Islands

In episode 52 of the Disruptors for GOOD podcast, I speak with Lauri-Ann Ainsworth, CEO of the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship on inspiring tech entrepreneurs in the Caribbean Islands. The Branson Centre is Richard Branson’s Caribbean business accelerator that focuses on helping social impact entrepreneurs scale their businesses for the growth of the Caribbean economy at large.

As CEO, Lauri-Ann champion’s the Branson Centre’s mission “To create dynamic Caribbean entrepreneurs.” Lauri-Ann brings 14 years of people leadership, marketing and project management experience across multiple industries and scale of businesses.

Before assuming the role of CEO, Lauri-Ann served as the Centre’s Director of Development and Communications where she managed a growing portfolio of work in development, partnerships, fundraising and communications. Prior to joining the Branson Centre, Lauri-Ann was a member of the leadership team of the tech accelerator StartUp Jamaica and a founding committee member, coach and mentor for the Caribbean Tech Entrepreneurship Programme (CTEP).

She co-founded SupportMe Virtual Business Services, a boutique business support consultancy providing marketing, project management, operations, and other management support services. She also founded and hosted one of Jamaica’s first virtual summits, The Sales Funnel Summit – a virtual conference, with over thirty (30) of the most brilliant minds in funnel strategies, to help entrepreneurs create profitable businesses.